Disney-inspired wine glasses go viral

(WSVN) - A Syracuse-based artist created some unique wine glasses with a Disney twist.

Social media is having fun with the glass, which is being sold on Etsy by a user named SimplyEllieRose.

However, Disney hasn’t actually signed off on it.

Still, the glass is proving to be popular among Disney fans.

One glass for Frozen reads “Let it flow.”

Another for Little Mermaid says “Under the influence.”

Cinderella’s is “Bibbidi Bobbidi Buzzed.”

The wine glass starts at $13 and makes a great gift for weddings and birthdays.

