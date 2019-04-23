Disney heiress criticizes CEO Bob Iger’s $65M payday

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Disney heiress is speaking out about CEO Bob Iger’s massive $65.6 million payday in fiscal 2018.

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of co-founder Roy Disney, called it an “insane” level of compensation.

“When he got his bonus last year, I did the math, and I figured out that he could have given personally, out of pocket, a 15% raise to everyone who worked at Disneyland, and still walked away with $10 million,” said Disney, according to Fast Company.

According to a study from Equilar, Iger’s hefty bonus was 1,424 times that of the median salary of a Disney worker, which is $46,127.

The bonus was largely thanks to stock grants after Disney acquired the television and film assets of Fox.

Disney took to Twitter to continue her rant, including the mention of a $1,000 bonus given to employees after Trump’s tax bill was passed.

“It’s nice to give a bonus to a person pulling down a salary,” she wrote. “Everybody loves that. You know what everybody loves more than that? A raise.”

In a statement to Fast Company, the Walt Disney Company went over the benefits it provides to employees.

“Disney has made historic investments to expand the earning potential and upward mobility of workers, implementing a starting salary of $15 at Disneyland that’s double the federal minimum wage, and committing up to $150 million for a groundbreaking education initiative that gives out hourly employees the opportunity to obtain a college or vocational degree completely free of charge,” the company said.

