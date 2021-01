CELEBRATION, Fla. (WSVN) — Disney Cruise Line is set to sail again later this spring.

The family-friendly cruise line, based out of Celebration, Florida, is targeting April to restart sailings.

Select sailings on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder ships have already been delayed through the first half of May.

