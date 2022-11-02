To be young, talented and successful. That sounds glorious. It also sounds just like Kayden Muller Janssen. Deco’s resident talent scout, Alex Miranda, caught up with this local rising star and came away quite impressed.

Kayden Muller Janssen is tearing it up on TV and in the music world. She sat down with Deco at the Pompano Beach House up in PomapnoBeach to talk about her most excellent life.

Kayden Muller Janssen plays “Hartley” on the Disney Channel series “The Villains of Valley View.”

The role isn’t much of a stretch.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “Hartley kind of reminded me a lot of myself when I was younger, you know. I’ve always been known as a very bubbly, happy person, so when I first read the script and the character description for Hartley, I immediately connected.”

Starring in a hit Disney Channel series is a big deal.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “So to even, you know, have one of my first big shows be a Disney Channel show is just absolutely amazing and a dream come true for me since I watched them growing up.”

She knows that being part of the “House of Mouse” carries with it certain responsibilities.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “Working with a big company like Disney, you know, you really have to be a role model to kids that are looking up to you on the show.”

When this Wellington resident isn’t perfecting her acting chops, she’s working on her music career.

Singing and songwriting aren’t just impressive additions to her resume.

Music is very important to Kayden.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “Growing up I was bullied pretty bad. I turned to music and writing to be my friend, and that’s really when I connected the most to music.”

Her songs are a reflection of everything that’s going on in her personal life.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “Every single one of my songs that I’ve released are either about a specific person, relationship, pretty much anything I had a hard time dealing with.”

Kayden’s conquering show business out in Los Angeles, but she’ll always be a SoFlo girl at heart.

Kayden Muller Janssen: “Being out here in South Florida, which in my opinion I think is one of the most diverse places where you can find any types of food, that you want any types of people, you know, it really did inspire me later on in life when it comes to my music and my career choices as well.”

Kayden says she was inspired to act and sing from watching Zendaya and Selena Gomez get their start on the Disney Channel.

Her ultimate dream: tour the world and make movies.

