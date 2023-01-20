(WSVN) - Disney is celebrating 100 years of magic and wonders by collaborating with the Post cereal brand.

The cereal company is releasing two limited edition kinds of cereal in honor of the beloved Mickey Mouse.

Mouse-shaped cereal flavors include a fruity or confetti cake option.

The cereal is available in a special box or a limited edition tin, priced at $40.

Products will be sold exclusively at Walmart and are set to drop later this year.

Fans can follow Post Cereals on Instagram for more updates.

