Disney is celebrating 100 years of dreams coming true. One hundred years of Mickey and friends, can you imagine?

The giant animation showed its powers through a short film with familiar voices.

Disney Plus premiered “Once Upon a Studio” Monday.

It reunited 85 iconic characters, from tiny Tinkerbell to Aladdin’s genie and the late Robin Williams, who voiced genie was honored through magic.

Even though Robin passed in 2014, his voice lives on through his blue Disney character.

Studio execs opened up the vault and were able to get outtakes from the 1992 film.

They showed Robin’s children how they wanted to honor their father and they eventually gave the green light.

