LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is celebrating the birth of several animals at one of their parks, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The animals, including a giraffe calf, otter pups and rare tiger cub, were born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The company also announced the birth of two addax calves, which are critically endangered antelope, marking an important milestone for the species.

