Disney+ and Hulu are raising prices on most of their subscription plans, with the biggest increases affecting ad-free plans.

The latest increase marks another annual price hike for Disney+. The company has raised Disney+ prices every year since 2022. This is the fifth price increase for Disney+ since the service launched in 2019.

The new monthly prices are:

Disney+ Premium, no ads: $21.49, up from $18.99

$21.49, up from $18.99 Hulu, no ads: $21.49, up from $18.99

$21.49, up from $18.99 Disney+ and Hulu Premium, no ads: $21.99, up from $19.99

$21.99, up from $19.99 Disney+, with ads: $12.49, up from $11.99

$12.49, up from $11.99 Hulu, with ads: $12.49, up from $11.99

$12.49, up from $11.99 Disney+ and Hulu, with ads: $12.99, unchanged

More pricing information can be found at: https://help.disneyplus.com/article/disneyplus-price

The new prices take effect Wednesday for new subscribers. Existing customers will see the higher prices on their next billing cycle.

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