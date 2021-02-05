Disney: 1997 ‘Cinderella’ film will be added to streaming service

(WSVN) - Disney announced its beloved 1997 “Cinderella” will be heading to their streaming service.

The film’s golden cast is made up of talents including Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Whitney Houston.

It was first aired on ABC over 20 years ago and was watched by 60 million viewers.

The movie received six Emmy nominations for its work.

“Cinderella” will be available for streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 12.

