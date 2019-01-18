A museum is the last place you’d go for a evening of cool cocktails and great food, right? Wrong. That’s exactly where you want to be for a special night out. Drinks, apps and science — that’s what’s waiting for you at Discovery After Dark.

At Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science, it’s the nighttime that’s the right time to plunge into all things scientific.

Joe Cox, Museum of Discovery and Science: “It’s our new adult night, where we’re opening up the museum after hours, once the sun goes down, to adults to come out and do what kids and families do all day long.”

The new series for the 21-and-over crowd is called Discovery After Dark. You could call it a trend — and you’d be right.

Joe Cox: “There are a number of other science museums and children’s museums all around the country just opening their doors, opening a bar, having great food and bringing science to life at night for adults.”

The Science of Beer event kicked off Discovery After Dark last year. Adults had the run of the place, playing beer pong, Jenga and checking out different exhibits while sampling various brews and tasty apps.

Let’s just say the concept was a big hit.

Suzette: “I think it’s awesome. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, and now to come back as an adult and see how it’s changed and get a few drinks and food and hang out with friends, I think it’s great.”

The idea is to constantly surprise the folks who show up to be amazed by the wonders of science.

Joe Cox: “We’re planning four of these this year, throughout the year. What we’re gonna do is, we’re gonna change them up every time, so every one will be different.”

The Discovery After Dark series gives you the chance to kick back and mingle in a setting that’s bound to provide a bit of wonder, as well.

Joe Cox: “Every single corner is gonna be filled with very cool, very, very unexpected and sometimes very ordinary, but just new-to-you science, along with a great bar, people yelling, cheers and great food, so we’re very excited.”

Design Zone is the next event in the Discovery After Dark series. It’s coming up next Thursday. You’ll get the chance to create your own dance beat, roller coaster or video game — if you’re not holding your drink in both hands.

FOR MORE INFO

Museum of Discovery and Science

Discovery After Dark

401 SW 2nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-467-6637

https://mods.org/programs/discovery-after-dark/

