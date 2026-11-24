(WSVN) - If you are planning a Christmas movie marathon this holiday season, two companies are offering to pay you for it!

DirectTV and CableTV are offering a lucky film lover $2,500 to watch a movie every day for 12 days.

The guidelines are the following:

The winner will receive $2,500 and then they will also get an extra $2,500 to donate to their favorite charity.

To apply, click here. Applications close on Dec. 6.

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