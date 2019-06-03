Director’s Robert Pattinson Batman tweet is all you need

(CNN) — Get ready for Robert Pattinson as “The Batman.”

The film’s director, Matt Reeves, seemingly confirmed the news late Sunday with a tweet.

The tweet featured a GIF of Pattinson and three bat emojis.

It’s the latest in twists and turns of the forthcoming superhero film.

A rep for Warner Bros. confirmed to CNN on Friday that Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman.”

Warner Bros. is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.

Earlier reports that Pattinson and “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult were the frontrunners for the role had some observers skeptical that the “Twilight” actor was a good fit as the Caped Crusader.

Petitions were launched calling for Pattinson to be replaced even before he had been cast officially.

“Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again,” one petition implored.

That, of course, refers to the controversy behind Ben Affleck taking over the role in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League” — a selection that did not go over well with some DC Comics devotees.

But there was also plenty of support for Pattinson, with some pointing out similar hoopla early on surrounded Heath Ledger’s selection as the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

That performance earned Ledger, who died in 2008 from an accidental overdose, a posthumous Oscar for best supporting actor.

CNN has reached out to reps for Pattinson and Warner Bros. for comment.

