(CNN) — Dionne Warwick has entered the Swifties chat.

By now you should know “All Too Well” that the legendary singer has become known for her hilarious tweets.

Apparently, Warwick couldn’t just “Walk On By” when she heard about the whole Taylor Swift/Jake Gyllenhaal scarf situation.

Here’s the back story: Swift recently released a short film version of her single “All Too Well” off her new “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album.

The album is a rerecording of the 2012 album “Red,” as Swift has been redoing her old music and rereleasing it since the rights to her original music were sold against Swift’s preference.

“All Too Well” has long been thought to be about Gyllenhaal, whom Swift briefly dated, and people are talking about that again.

There’s a lyric in the song that says “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

“Anyone Who Had a Heart” should know better.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick tweeted.

“It does not belong to you,” she added. “Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

Well, dang.

For the record, neither Swift nor Gyllenhaal has confirmed that he’s the subject of the song. His sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, has said publicly that people keep talking to her about said scarf, but she has no idea.

Our advice: If you do know where it is, Jake Gyllenhaal return it ASAP because Dionne Warwick is not the one to play with.

We will say a little prayer for you.

