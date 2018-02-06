Dine in the water at the Delano Hotel this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about the romance. And one South Florida hot spot is bringing out the sizzle with their one of a kind dining experience. It’ll be a feast for your bellies and your eyes that’ll have you feeling the love. Just make sure you bring a towel!

This Valentine’s Day, love is in the air at the Delano hotel on Miami Beach.

Anthony Frunzi, Delano: “This year, the Delano is featuring bubbles of love.”

The bubbles of love experience brings a new meaning to dinner and a show.

Anthony Frunzi: “We’re featuring aerialist performers, contortionists, that are basically going to set the stage for a romance between two people.”

As if that isn’t steamy enough, you and your significant other will be enjoying this feast for your eyes as you enjoy a dining experience like no other.

Anthony Frunzi: “You’re eating in the pool.”

Dining in the water has never been so sexy.

Anthony Frunzi: “We aren’t ’50 Shades of Grey,’ I don’t think. I guess a little bit of a sexual, romantic experience.”

And plenty to indulge in.

The chefs have curated a five-course menu, featuring dishes like lobster ceviche and mushroom ravioli — all for this one night only.

And if your tastebuds want something else, well…

Anthony Frunzi: “Our chef is here to tailor that experience, so if there’s a dish that you don’t want, we can tailor that menu for you to really make it special.”

Since it is the bubbles of love experience, there will be plenty of bubbly to toast with.

Anthony Frunzi: “We’re including a bottle of Dom Pérignon with each menu for each couple.”

But it’s a limited experience. There are just four tables of two and just one seating that starts at 7 p.m.

Each table costs $995.

Anthony Frunzi: “If we have a table that wants to add on, if they have another wife.”

In other words, you can buy more than one table and enjoy this with friends.

Either way, it looks and sounds like it’s well worth it.

Bradley Saveth, diner: “Unforgettable, it was a very romantic, sexy experience. My wife had a great time so … happy wife, happy life.”

Cheers to that!

Reservations are required for this one-of-a-kind date. If you’d like to reserve a table, send an email to delanoeats@sbe.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Delano South Beach

1685 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-2000

https://www.morganshotelgroup.com/

