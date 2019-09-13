Dig into beer-infused foods at American Icon Brewery during Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week is giving fans a chance to dive deep into their favorite brews, and here’s a little something to sink your teeth into. One place in particular isn’t just simply filling up your glass. They’re putting beer-infused food on your plate.

Beer drinkers, American Icon Brewery is calling.

It’s one of the restaurants taking part in Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.

Mike Rechter, American Icon Brewing: “We’re in the middle of Flagler Village, which is the center of Fort Lauderdale, so if you have Fort Lauderdale Beer Week and you’re American Icon, you want to be involved in this kind of community development.”

A number of seasonal specialties will be delivered from tap to table, along with dishes designed to delight your taste buds.

Mike Rechter: “We’re doing a lot of things with paired menu items, so each of the menu items that we have is gonna be paired with a specific beer for this week.”

You can even bite into your beer at American Icon.

Mike Rechter: “We’re gonna have a lot of our beers infused into the foods that people are going to be eating during beer week.”

Feast your eyes upon a hefty serving of baby-back ribs.

Leave it to your taste buds to find the hint of beer in the sauce.

Mike Rechter: “Slow cooked until they’re fall off the bone tender, and then they’re slathered with our signature diesel plant barbecue sauce.”

The Rockstar Burger is bound to please.

A half-pound Angus patty topped with grilled onions is crowned with a taste explosion.

Mike Rechter: “And we smother it in our AIB Factory Pilsner Beer Cheese.”

That beer cheese makes another appearance — along with IPA Stoneground Mustard — when you order a handmade Icon Pretzel.

Mike Rechter: “Great for sharing.”

The Voodoo Chili is powered by Big Daddy Voodoo Brown Ale.

The food is sure to do you right, just don’t forget what this event is all about.

Mike Rechter: “Well, we have our award-winning, extraordinary craft beers to begin with. That’s where it all starts.”

Kavita Channe, customer: “Who doesn’t love beer? So a lot of places are gonna have good beer, but we’re gonna have good beer and awesome beer-infused food right here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

www.gflbeerweek.com/gflbw-events.html

American Icon Brewery Kitchen & Taproom

911 NE 4th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-500-4266

www.americaniconbrewery.com/fort-lauderdale/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.