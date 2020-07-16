Dig into a 40-pound ice cream cone at Barton G ahead of National Ice Cream Day

Sometimes, when Lynn is feeling naughty, she’ll get two scoops of ice cream instead of just one, but others are getting 150 scoops in their cone. Now, that’s a cheat day! Deco’s Alex Miranda is melting in Miami Beach with the story.

We shot this story before the new ordinances, so just keep it to four people at a table, but as far as melting, I’m not melting anymore, and that’s because this four-foot tall ice cream cone is the perfect thing to keep you cool this summer.

It’s at Barton G on South Beach, and it’s also National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, so that’s gotta count for something, I think.

When you need a shovel to eat it…

Yoan Yanez, customer: “I don’t know how anybody could eat all of that. That’s a lot. That’s a lot of ice cream!”

…you know it’s gonna be good!

Angie Varona, customer: “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that ice cream is so big.”

And at Barton G on South Beach, phrases like “The Bigger, the better” just got just supersized!

Rod Chitikov, chef: “This ice cream cone is about 40 pounds. You can get about 120 to 150 scoops of ice cream from it. The actual cone is four feet tall.”

This behemoth takes two days to make, soooo, yeah, call ahead, and did I mention it’s so much more than ice cream?

Rod Chitikov: “It’s covered with cinnamon and brown sugar. It has a lot of graham crackers. It kind of resembles the sand. It has cherries, and you pour warm chocolate right over it.”

In other words, it doesn’t matter what you look like while you’re eating it, al right? It’s gonna get messy, just accept it.

Behold! It’s called the “Oops, I just dropped my ice cream cone,” and, oops, what a coincidence! I just dropped my diet. Aww! Delicious! Just about 50 more scoops to go.

Foodies, this is not drill!

Rod Chitikov: “When this thing comes through the dining room, I mean, people’s heads stop. People get up to take Instagram photos. They go crazy.”

Yoan Yanez: “This is definitely something you have to post out there. Everybody has to see this. This is something that you don’t see every day.”

It costs $190, but it could feed up to 12 people! And after three months of quarantine, you know, self-care, OK?

Angie Varona: “It’s very fulfilling, and it makes the heart happy, and I think everyone needs that right now.”

A sentiment I took to heart for National Ice Cream Day.

Alex Miranda: “Thirty-five, maybe I should have thought this through. Thirty-six.”

Don’t forget adding the chocolate right on top of this gigantic dessert. You’re going to want to call ahead because it does take them a long time to make this.

I did the math, and between the two of us, that’s about 70 scoops each.

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G.

1427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-8881

www.bartong.com

