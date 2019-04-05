Different slices: South Florida restaurants offer various takes on pizza

When it comes to pizza, New York has thin crust, Chicago has deep dish. South Florida doesn’t have just one version; we’ve got a lot of standouts.

Any way you slice it, food in SoFlo is on point, and Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition is serving yummy goodies that are fresh and fun.

Ilkay Suuctugu, chef: “We interpreted Caribbean, South American, Latin American, all those cuisines together and have very unique dishes out there.”

Matador Room’s pie in the sky idea? Avocado pizza.

Ilkay Suuctugu: “It’s a nicely baked pizza dough, and you have freshly popping green avocados, fresh jalapeños, micro cilantro, a little bit of salt. So when you put it all together, it may look like avocado toast, but it’s not.”

Randi Wolfson, customer: “It’s absolutely delicious. It’s creamy with a little bit of saltiness and a little zing at the end.”

The Avocado Pizza serves two to four people and costs $14.

With a name like 222 Taco, you wouldn’t think pizza … until now.

Pizza at the North Bay Village joint is a combo of an open-faced quesadilla and a tortilla.

Anna Robbins, chef: “Calimex Pizza is light, it’s crispy. It’s made with a simple tortilla, almost like a guilt-free way of eating pizza but with a Mexican twist.”

Instead of Italian-seasoned tomato sauce, they’re using salsa, and from veggies to meat, anything you can put in a taco, can go on their pizza.

Martin Banks, customer: “I could eat two or three of these. They are delicious.”

The Cali-Mex pizzas start at $8.

Pizza Craft in Fort Lauderdale has mastered the art of pizza making.

Here you can start and end your meal with a pie.

Ricardo Carrizo, chef: “Our Nutella Pizza is definitely one that stands out. It’s not your typical pizza you would find at other restaurants. It’s a dessert item that we have.”

Pizza Craft’s homemade dough gets baked to perfection, then topped with Nutella, chocolate chips, toasted hazelnuts, marshmallows that get roasted and caramelized bananas.

Michael Cunniff, customer: “I think the Nutella Pizza here at Pizza Craft is to die for. It is so good. It’s like chocolate overload, but not too much because it’s Nutella, so it’s not too much. I like the marshmallows, the bananas. It’s so good. It’s the trifecta of flavor.”

The Nutella Pizza costs $10 and is cut into six slices, but they like to say it’s never enough.

FOR MORE INFO:

Matador Room

2901 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-257-4600

http://www.matadorroom.com/

222 Taco

1624 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

833-222-8226

https://www.222ta.co/

Pizza Craft Artisan Pizzeria & Cocktail Bar

330 Himmarshee St. Unit 1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-616-8028

https://pizzacraftpizzeria.com/

