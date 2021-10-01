The sequel to the hit movie “Venom” hits theaters this weekend, but did you know, or even care, that the main character’s big-screen origin changed from his comic book beginnings?

Andy Serkis, director, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”: “In this movie, it’s ike the seven-year itch. It’s like a live-in relationship.”

Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote frenemy are back in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Andy Serkis: “You’ve got two characters that are literally stuck with each other.”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “You live in my body, you live by my rules.”

Reid Scott (as Dr. Dan Lewis): “Those two need some serious couples counseling.”

Andy Serkis: “That odd couple relationship is what these movies are always going to be about, as a progression from the first one.”

With the “Venom” movies not being a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Venom’s movie origin is quite different from its comic book birth.

Victor Lucas, founder, The Electric Playground: “The reason why Venom is so different on screen than it is in the comic books is because, obviously, Venom in the books is so just directly tied with Spider-Man.”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “Do you know how lucky you are that I chose you?”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “You chose me?”

Victor Lucas: “Spider-Man was fighting alongside of the Avengers on a different planet, and Spider-Man accidentally lost his costume in the battles there, and he goes up to a machine, and he thinks he’s asking the machine to craft him a new costume, but he’s actually combining with this alien symbiote.”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “That is a red one!”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “You need to come out, right now. I will let you eat everybody!”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “Promise?”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “I promise!”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “Oh, yeah!”

In “Let There Be Carnage,” Eddie and Venom face off against serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Victor Lucas: “We were teased with Eddie Brock meeting Cletus Kasady in the very first ‘Venom’ film, but yes, there is a little face-to-face interaction, and the symbiote infects Carnage, and boy, is he scary. They’ve done some incredible effects work, and the transformation stuff that we see with Woody Harrelson is just remarkable.”

Woody Harrelson (as Cletus Kasady/Carnage): “All I ever wanted in this world is Carnage.”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” opens in theaters on Friday.

