Diddy helps Miami residents with gift card giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami fed a big need in the midst of the pandemic and received a helping hand from Diddy.

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, stopped by the House of Wings in Overtown on Tuesday.

He visited the families he is helping this holiday season.

“Just happy to be here,” he said, “happy to be able to do something positive.”

The giveaway was held a few days after Christmas and families who attended the event said they feel thankful for the extra gift this year.

“Thank you so much,” said Taunya Cooper who received a gift card. “Thank you, Lord. I buy groceries for others and myself.”

Hundreds of people lined up outside of the House of Wings to receive the gift card and supplies.

“It means a lot,” said Lisa Peters, whose aunt stood in line for a gift card. “It’s a blessing. It’s just overwhelming.”

Several organizations are working together with Sean Combs and his foundation, including Headliner Market Group, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

“This is by far one of the biggest– I mean, I know the pandemic has a lot to do with that as well, but just the support that we got from Diddy as far as the support that he’s given us, it speaks for itself,” said Headliner Market Group CEO Michael Gardner.

Organizers said this isn’t a one-time thing either.

“We’re definitely going to do it again,” said Gardner.

City of Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla will host his own gift card giveaway on Wednesday.

