(WSVN) - When the Super Bowl kicks off in Santa Clara, California, there will be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the audience.

According to Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager and current special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security, agents will be stationed at the NFL’s biggest game.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” said Lewandowski on the Benny Johnson podcast.

Federal agents from law enforcement agencies like ICE typically help to secure Super Bowl venues from terror attacks because they are such high profile events.

While Lewandowski stated agents will be present, DHS has not clarified if immigration enforcement will be conducted during the Super Bowl.

Lewandowski’s comments came after the NFL announced Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, just wrapped up a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico ahead of a world tour.

The famous singer stopped performing in the United States because he said he was worried about ICE raids at his concerts, telling ID Magazine “there was the issue of, like, ICE could be outside [my concert] and it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

After the NFL’s, announcement confirming his performance, he said he was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m going to enjoy, I’m going to embrace the moment. I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture, so I don’t think about any of that,” he said. “I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

