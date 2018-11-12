Deviled Eggs/Belkys

(WSVN) - Just in time for the holidays, check out this deviled egg recipe that uses a little inspiration from the classic BLT sandwich.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
12 egg yolks
6 tbsp. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. yellow mustard
10 slices bacon cooked and finely chopped (reserve some for garnish)
12-15 spinach leaves
6 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil (drain excess oil)
2 tbsp. red onion finely chopped
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Boil the eggs. Peel the eggs. Cut the eggs in half carefully and remove the yolks.
– Mash the yolks. Add mayonnaise and mustard and mix until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until incorporated.
– Add mixture to a plastic air tight bag, cut the tip and pipe mixture into egg half.
– Garnish with some bacon bits.
