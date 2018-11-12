Deviled Eggs/Belkys

(WSVN) - Just in time for the holidays, check out this deviled egg recipe that uses a little inspiration from the classic BLT sandwich.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

12 egg yolks

6 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. yellow mustard

10 slices bacon cooked and finely chopped (reserve some for garnish)

12-15 spinach leaves

6 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil (drain excess oil)

2 tbsp. red onion finely chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Boil the eggs. Peel the eggs. Cut the eggs in half carefully and remove the yolks.

– Mash the yolks. Add mayonnaise and mustard and mix until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until incorporated.

– Add mixture to a plastic air tight bag, cut the tip and pipe mixture into egg half.

– Garnish with some bacon bits.

