Dev Patel finds himself in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

From Ebeneezer Scrooge to Oliver Twist to David Copperfield — if you’re the star in a Dickens novel, you’re probably a pretty miserable person.

Now, Dev Patel and the guy who brought us “Veep” are bringing a cheerier version of David Copperfield to the screen.

Life’s not easy for this guy.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” involved a lot of ups and downs for its lead character, who swings between poverty and prosperity throughout the story.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel plays David, who’s trying hard to hide his troubled past from others.

Dev Patel: “He’s quite the chameleon, actually, and he tries on many different skins and realizes that the best one that really fits is himself. And instead of hiding behind all these impersonations once he really owns his own history, he kind of finds his triumph, so it was a real joy to play.”

Girl: “You were staring — was there something wrong with me?”

Dev Patel (as David): “No. I apologize for my rudeness.”

Girl (putting her face behind her dog): “Think nothing of it.”

Dev Patel (as David): “He speaks very well.”

Girl: “That was actually me.”

Director Armando Iannucci, the guy who helped bring us “Veep,” says it’s all about identifying with yourself.

Armando Iannucci: “Imposter syndrome is the phrase we give it. David is convinced he shouldn’t be where he is. He’ll be found out if he doesn’t pretend to be more like the people he’s with.”

Charles Dickens may have published this tale 170 years ago — seems like yesterday — but Iannucci feels it still has something to say to audiences today.

Armando Iannucci: “The whole business of homelessness and richness and poverty existing in the city side by side, which is sadly something we still see today. All those issues just felt very, very real and present, and that’s why I wanted to make it in a way that feels immediate even though it was set in the 1840s.”

Dev Patel (as David): “Whether I turn out to be the hero of my own story or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these moments must show.”

