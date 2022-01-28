When it comes to two things that go together, what are your favorite pairings? I like peanut butter and jelly, gin and tonic, and of course, the two of us, but one of my favorite duos is desserts and booze.

Saturday, “Desserts After Dark” is going to be dishing out all things alcohol and sugar. You had us at hello!

This weekend is going to be really sweet! The folks who brought us “Dessert Wars” are upping the sugary-ante. They’re hosting “Desserts After Dark” in Miami.

Jackie Matthews: “‘Desserts After Dark’ is a spin off of ‘Dessert Wars,’ and it features boozy desserts, craft brews and dessert flavored liquors.”

The event is a competition. Dozens of bake shops want to reign supreme. “Flour and Fleur” won People’s Choice at this year’s “Dessert Wars,” and now the online shop is mixing things up.

Nani Montejo: “I basically developed an entirely new menu just for this event.”

All of the beautiful sweet treats will be made with alcohol.

Nani Montejo: “For ‘Dessert Wars After Dark,’ I did take a favorite from last time, which is my Lavender Cheese Cake, and I infused a lavender liquor to it. It’s more of like, a floral flavor.”

“Flour and Fleur” will have so many things, you’re going to wonder if they raided a liquor cabinet for the main ingredients!

Nani Montejo: “I am also making an Amaretto Guava Tres Leche. I’m also doing some Coconut Rum Bon-Bons. It’s like a coconut and almond bon bon, and I have infused that with some rum.”

“Sweet Delights Cheesecakes” in North Miami Beach is bringing two treats in one.

Nadia Decius: “I’ll actually be having the cheesecake shake paired with the cheese cake sandwich. We want you to get the best of both worlds.”

The spiked shakes will have you jumping for joy or feeling tingly.

Nadia Decius: “We will be offering two flavors. The strawberry shortcake shake is actually a cheese cake batter blended in with strawberry, and then we also pair it with shortcake crumbles, and then we also add strawberry liquor. The cookies and cream shake has cheese cake batter with Oreo crumbles blended with milk, and then we add the Irish cream liquor.”

And the cheesecake sandwich bites come with the booze on the side.

Nadia Decius: “The sandwiches will all have a drop in there, which will be filled with the liquor, and you get to control the amount of liquor you would like in your sandwich.”

“Desserts After Dark” is gonna be a blast, but there’s only one thing to remember about the confectionary competition.

Jackie Matthews: “This event is specifically for 21 and over, so sorry, kids. This is for moms and dads.”

“Desserts After Dark” will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miami’s River Landing. Tickets start at $55.

For more information, click here.

