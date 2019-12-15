Dessert fans celebrate sweet treats on National Cupcake Day

(WSVN) - Get that frosting fix in, because it is National Cupcake Day.

The sweet treat was originally known as the 1-2-3-4 cake as a simple way to remember the basic recipe: one cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour and four eggs. The recipe also calls for one cup of milk and a spoonful of baking soda.

It’s not clear who came up with National Cupcake Day or why Dec. 15 was chosen as the designated day, but they should definitely be thanked.

