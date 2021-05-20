Designer Esteban Cortázar teams up with Desigual for SoBe-inspired collection

When it comes to fashion capitals, we’ve got Paris, Milan, New York … and Miami, of course. A designer who grew up right here in Miami and has dressed Queen Bey has clothes perfect for the SoFlo fan.

Fashion is Esteban Cortázar’s passion.

Esteban Cortázar: “I love color, I love print, I love Latin culture and always incorporate my roots into my work.”

Esteban grew up in South Florida and has been designing for years.

If he looks familiar, you’re a Deco fan from back in the day.

Esteban Cortázar: “I started doing fashion shows in my school, and in fact, Deco Drive is the first TV show that covered me when I was 14, in my first show at Cushman Middle School. It’s really nice to be doing this with you guys again after more than 20 years.”

Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” Naomi Campbell and even Beyoncé have been spotted in Esteban’s clothes.

Now, you can wear them, too.

Esteban Cortázar: “I was invited by Desigual, a Spanish brand, to do a collaboration, and I decided to do a collection around my childhood growing up in South Beach in the ’90s.”

We went to Desigual on Lincoln Road to see the looks, and Esteban gave us the deets.

Esteban Cortázar: “The collection is called ‘Cada día es para siempre,’ which means ‘Every day is forever.'”

The clothes are eco-friendly, and get this: some are unisex.

Esteban Cortázar: “A lot of pieces are just great pieces that can be for a guy, a girl, whoever wants to wear it.”

You’ll see the same prints over and over again. The design on the oversized striped sweater is the same as the bathing suit, and the slip dress, fashioned from old pics of South Beach, looks like the bra top.

Esteban Cortázar: “We concentrated on two prints, two different prints that mix really well together. So, one is black and whitem very stroke-y drawing with red kisses, and the other is a photographic print.”

The collection is out now.

Esteban Cortázar: “I’ve been wanting to do this project around Miami for a long time, and it was a perfect opportunity, and I’m really happy to share it with you all.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Desigual – Esteban Cortázar

desigual.com/en_US/esteban-cortazar

