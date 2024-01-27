Designer Anthony Rubio presented his latest couture collection for canines in New York this past week.

“My audience is the world. Everybody loves this. In the beginning, people used to question, ‘Why would you do that to a dog? What is this all about?’ and I said, ‘It’s about having fun. If you’re going to dress yourself to be in front of a camera, why not the dogs?’ I also do the cats, and I’ve also dressed a monkey.” said Rubio.

Inspired by the Met Gala Rubio’s “Pet Gala” was inspired by looks worn by stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Billy Porter, but of course, recreated for dogs.

The canine creations are made of high-quality fabrics that are safe for the animals.

This was Rubio’s tenth annual pet gala in support of animal rescue organizations and about 30 percent of the proceeds go to charity.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.