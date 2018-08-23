Design your own Miami Spice menu at Blue Collar

With the number of restaurants participating in Miami Spice, it can be hard to stand out. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet got the hard assignment of checking out a restaurant that’s letting you design your own Miami Spice menu.

The best part about Miami Spice is trying out some restaurants you’ve never been to before. The worst part is finding out the entree you really want to try isn’t part of the Miami Spice menu. But there’s one restaurant that’s changing all of that.

We are in the meat of Miami Spice. And at Blue Collar, they’re spicing it up even more.

Daniel Serfer, chef/owner: “Blue Collar is a contemporary American restaurant serving a lot of indulgent food with a large variety of vegetables to choose from.”

This hot spot had a special Miami Spice menu for August … but Spice is two months long, so they’re changing things up for September.

Daniel Serfer: “Blue Collar likes to participate in Miami Spice because we are able to give our guests a lot more food at a reduced cost and have them try more of the menu.”

Miami Spice is usually three courses — and costs $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner, but for the last month of Miami Spice — anything goes at Blue Collar.

Daniel Serfer: “In September for Miami Spice, Blue Collar doesn’t hold back. We offer the entire menu — your choice. You can pick any appetizer, any entree or any dessert or any of the specials that we run.”

While some restaurants have two or three choices in each course, Blue Collar’s offerings keep going, and going, and going.

Daniel Serfer: “We have about a dozen different appetizer options and close to 20 entree items available. The entire dessert menu of four to five items.”

Joanne Joseph, customer: “The fact that I can come here and get whatever I want is amazing, especially for Miami Spice.”

Start with mussels, shrimp and grits, or vaca frita on tostones.

Daniel Serfer: “It’s about five tostone topped with vaca frita that is still crispy but moist on the inside, and on top of that we put a little orange mojo sauce.”

And there are oodles and oodles of entrees … including one with noodles.

Daniel Serfer: “The big ragu is the Sunday gravy. It has sausage, pork shoulder, veal brisket and it’s all braised together. Served with pappardelle pasta. The Corban sandwich, named after local filmmaker Billy Corban, is two brisket sandwiches on Portuguese muffins with mustard.”

In total — you have more than 60 items to pick from.

Daniel Serfer: “People should come here for Spice because we are the only restaurant offering the entire menu as an option.”

Blue Collar is doing something else that is special for Miami Spice in September; if you are over 21, you get a complimentary glass of beer or wine when you order off the Spice menu.

FOR MORE INFO:

Blue Collar Miami

6730 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 756-0366

https://www.bluecollarmiami.com/

Miami Spice Month

http://www.miamitemptations.com/miami-spice-month

