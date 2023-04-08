TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is turning up the heat on Disney, as an already bitter feud between the state and the entertainment theme park giant appears to be far from over.

During an appearance in Michigan on Thursday, the governor indicated that his administration would emerge triumphant from the bewing battle.

“Ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney. I can tell you that,” he said. “Come hell or high water, we’re going to make sure that that policy of Florida carries the day.”

The feud is once again heating up following reports that Disney cut a deal with the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District Board, which had overseen the special district for decades.

The latest development happend days before the governor signed a bill to give himself new power over Disney in what amounted to a state takeover of that special taxing district.

For decades, the district has provided the entertainment giant control over its theme parks and the land around them. This new deal renders the incoming board essentially powerless.

“This development agreement essentially strips the government of the government powers and gives those powers to Disney,” said Brian Aungst Jr., a board member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“This essentially makes Disney the government,” said Ron Peri, another board member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

But DeSantis isn’t letting up, vowing the state will force Disney to comply.

“They’re acting like somehow they pulled one over on the state,” said DeSantis. “The Legislature is going to void anything Disney did on the way out the door.”

The governor even hinted that he may go after the company’s bottom line by imposing new taxes.

“Now that Disney has reopened this issue, we’re not just going to void the development agreement they tried to do; we’re going to look at things like taxes on the hotels, we’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads,” said DeSantis. “We’re going to look at things like developing some of the property that the district owns.”

DeSantis’ threats form the latest chapter in this fight at began when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek criticized the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” which was backed by the governor. It limits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Robert Iger recently returned as Disney CEO. Soeaking to shareholders earlier this week, he characterized the state’s moves as “anti-business.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.