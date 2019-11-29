Dermot Mulroney gives the scoop on animated adventure “Cats”

We know it’s the day after Turkey Day, but there’s another animal stealing the spotlight. Let’s talk about “Cats!” No, not the singing ones. There’s a different “Cats” movie coming out next month — and don’t worry, there’s no weird CGI. Deco curled up next to Dermot Mulroney — to get the scoop on the brand-new film.

Dermot Mulroney (as Blanket): “What are you doing?”

Nicole Tompkins (as Cape): I’m going to Peachtopia.”

Dermot Mulroney (as Blanket): “Cats aren’t birds. Cats can’t fly.”

The cat’s outta the bag. Dermot Mulroney gets animated in the family adventure comedy “Cats.”

Dermot Mulroney (as Blanket): “I’ve gotta find Cape. I’m going now.”

Nick Guerra (as Biggie): “No way, no way.”

Brittany Curran (as Goat): “I’ll go. You’re both useless.”

Dermot voices Blanket, a scaredy-cat who lives with his son, Cape. But when the curious kitten jets off to find his mom, Blanket’s gotta to do something that he hasn’t done in a long time: leave the house to find him.

Dermot Mulroney: “He’s a very overprotective, kind of an anxious dad. But, of course, you know what’s going to happen: He gets pulled into the biggest adventure of his lifetime, and the action never stops.”

“Cats” is kind of like “Finding Nemo” meets “Secret Life of Pets.” It’s cute, but also full of life lessons for kids and adults.

Dermot tells Deco he learned something from working on the movie.

Dermot Mulroney: “What I took from it is that you’re gonna learn just as much from your kid as your kid’s gonna learn from you, and maybe their wide open, innocent eyes are eyes you should try to look through every once in a while and see something for the first time.”

Most movies hit theaters, then eventually make their way to TV, but “Cats” is doing things a little differently. It’s dropping on DIRECTV this December before it goes to the big screen.

Dermot Mulroney: “I just think it’s a great way to get a family film to families and then have them enjoy it across both generations, as the story is, too.”

As the name suggests, “Cats” is mostly about those cute, fluffy felines, but there’s also other animals in this, like a macaw, a monkey and even some raccoons.

So we just had to ask Dermot if he was more of a cat or dog person.

Dermot Mulroney: “I’ve only ever really had dogs. I’ve had great dogs. So, yeah, truth is I’m a dog person.”

Dermot doesn’t dislike cats though. He just says he’s had better luck with the animated ones.

Dermot Mulroney: “These cats, they’re really lovable, and they’re very available to you. The cats in my life generally wanna be somewhere else.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.