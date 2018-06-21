Deputies arrest 22-year-old involved in death of XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a person in connection to rapper XXXTentacion’s fatal shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle. No bond has been set as of Thursday morning.

BSO believes he may be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, who Broward County sheriff’s officials say was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon in his electric BMW.

