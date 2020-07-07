Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Heard, tabloid starts in London

They used to be a Hollywood “it” couple, but now Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, are facing off in court, again. Both are accusing each other of abuse, and to say it’s getting ugly would be a serious understatement.

Johnny Depp (as Kemp): “I love this car.”

Amber Heard (as Chenault): Did he give it to you?”

It was a Hollywood love story.

Johnny Depp (as Kemp): “I already crashed one car today.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard co-starred together in “The Rum Diary.”

Johnny Depp (as Kemp): “I thought you were a mermaid.”

Amber Heard (as Chenault): “I’m from Connecticut.”

They fell in love on the set and eventually got married. That was 2015.

Just as quickly as they fell in love, the Hollywood “it” couple was getting divorced.

The 2016 break-up was very public and very nasty. Heard accused Depp of abuse.

The couple reached a $7 million divorce settlement, which Amber donated to charity.

Fast forward to 2020. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard and the U.K. tabloid The Sun.

The trial started Tuesday in London.

Both Depp and Heard arrived at Britain’s High Court for an evidence hearing.

Depp is suing over an article in The Sun calling him a “wife beater,” allegations he strongly denies.

In his evidence statement, the 57-year-old called Heard “calculating and sociopathic.”

He accused the actress of punching him in the face on a plane and throwing bottles of vodka at him, which severed his finger.

Depp also accused her of defecating in their marital bed.

Depp also admitted to being a drug and alcohol user, but he denies hurting Amber.

