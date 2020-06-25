Dennis Quaid says 39-year age difference with new wife ‘just doesn’t come up’

Dennis Quaid is 66 and his new bride Laura Savoie is 27, but according to Quaid it's no big deal. (Photo by Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

(CNN) — Dennis Quaid is 66 and his new bride Laura Savoie is 27, but according to Quaid it’s no big deal.

“It really just doesn’t come up,” Quaid told People magazine of the age difference. “There’s just something timeless about us. We’re partners in our relationship and in life.”

Quaid and Savoie this week shared that they had quietly eloped on June 2 at a Santa Barbara seaside resort.

The actor told the publication it was “love at first sight” for him and Savoie and that they have important things in common.

“We’re both Christians, and right from the start God has always had a hand in the relationship,” Quaid said. “I think that’s where the real strength comes from.”

Savoie, who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in accounting, shared her joy at the couple finding each other.

“We both had to go through things to be who we are now and who we are now was ready for each other,” she told People.

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington and praised his new wife.

“I just love who she is as a person,” he said. “Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.