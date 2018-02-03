Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer for 2 decades, dies at 74

DETROIT (AP) — Dennis Edwards, a former member of the famed Motown group The Temptations, has died. He was 74.

Rosiland Triche Roberts, his longtime booking agent, says Edwards died Thursday in Chicago after a long illness.

The Birmingham, Alabama-born Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968. His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Ball of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)” and “Cloud Nine.”

Paul Riser, a Motown arranger and musician, worked with Edwards during the label’s Detroit heyday and subsequent projects. He says Edwards possessed a “voice for the ages,” with a great range, energy and artistry.

Edwards would have turned 75 on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.