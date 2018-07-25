Demi Lovato stable and recovering after apparent overdose

(CNN) — Singer Demi Lovato is awake and with her family after being hospitalized earlier Tuesday, according to a statement from the singer’s representative.

A source close to Lovato’s family previously told CNN the singer’s hospitalization was the result of an apparent drug overdose.

“Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” said the statement from Lovato’s representative. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to CNN it received a call at 11:22 a.m. for a medical emergency and transported a 25-year-old woman to a hospital.

A senior law enforcement official told CNN that Lovato is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She is stable, conscious and breathing, the official said.

When contacted by CNN on Wednesday, a source close to Lovato denied reports she had been treated for an overdose of heroin.

Lovato’s hospitalization comes just weeks after the singer, who has struggled with substance abuse, revealed she had recently suffered a relapse.

The pop star made the revelation about the setback in a single, “Sober,” released late last month.

Lovato, who turns 26 next month, said in March that she was celebrating six years of sobriety.

The singer has spoken candidly in interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as mental health issues and an eating disorder.

“Sober” did not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse.

“I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again,” Lovato sings in “Sober.” “I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

The lyrics also include Lovato singing, “I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”

Lovato was supposed to appear on the Tuesday night episode of the Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” which is hosted by Jamie Foxx, but a network spokesperson said the show would air a different episode in its place “in light of recent reports.”

Lovato taped her guest appearance on the show in December 2017.

“Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” Fox said in a statement provided to CNN.

Lovato was next scheduled to perform on Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but her appearance has been canceled, a spokesperson for Live Nation confirmed to CNN.

Lovato got her start in entertainment at age ten as a regular on the children’s series “Barney & Friends.”

That led to guest roles on TV shows like “Prison Break” and “Just Jordan,” followed by Disney Channel’s “As the Bell Rings.”

Lovato’s role as aspiring singer Mitchie Torres in the Disney TV movie “Camp Rock” introduced the world to her musical talent. Her debut album, the pop-rock “Don’t Forget,” released in 2008.

As a regular on the Disney series “Sonny with a Chance,” and Lovato became one of the network’s brightest young stars.

Her second album, “Here We Go Again,” released in 2009.

After three seasons on “Sonny with a Chance,” Lovato announced she was leaving the show to focus on recording and her third album, “Unbroken.”

She later had a recurring role on the Fox series “Glee” and served as a judge on the reality singing competition “The X-Factor” for two seasons.

Lovato’s self-titled album, “Demi,” released in 2013. Her albums “Confident,” which earned her a Grammy nomination, and “Tell Me You Love Me” followed.

Her hits like “Skyscraper,” “This Is Me” (a duet with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas) and “Sorry Not Sorry” firmly established Lovato as a pop superstar.

Lovato’s most recent North American tour leg, which ran from February to April, grossed more than $20 million, according to tracking by Pollstar.

Citing production issues, Lovato postponed the South American portion of her tour in April.

She last performed July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.