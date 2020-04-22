Demi Lovato has advice about mental health during the pandemic

(CNN) — Demi Lovato has long been open about her mental health struggles, and she’s encouraging others to seek help if they need it.

The 27-year-old singer/actress has been using her social media platform to sound the alarm about those suffering from everything from anxiety to abuse.

She posted a photo on her verified Instagram account that read in part, “The mental health impacts of COVID-19 will outlast the virus.”

“So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers — and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19.”

“You are not alone,” she added. “Help is fast, free and available 24/7.”

Lovato talked to People magazine about launching to launch The Mental Health Fund, which will support four organizations dedicated to offering crisis counseling via text to those who need it.

“It’s so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know where to turn or who to talk to,” Lovato said. “You’re afraid that these thoughts you’re having are too dark, and you need guidance. That’s where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling.”

In 2015, she opened up to Women’s Health about living with bipolar disorder.

“It was a great feeling to find out that there wasn’t anything wrong with me,” Lovato said then. “I just had a mental illness.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.