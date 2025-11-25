The defense attorneys for a blogger accused of harassing rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a 2023 trial involving Tory Lanez have rested their case.

The Grammy winner, whose legal name is Megan Pete, appeared at a Miami courtroom Tuesday, where closing statements were given on day seven of the trial.

In Pete’s lawsuit, she claims online blogger Milagro Cooper posted false, defamatory statements about her online, alleging the posts were an invasion of privacy and caused emotional distress.

She also accused Cooper of promoting a deepfake porn video of the singer.

Pete claims all of Cooper’s actions online were part of a coordinated social media campaign to harass and slander her during a separate 2023 trial for Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, after he shot Pete in the foot during an argument outside of a club in 2020.

Peterson was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cooper has argued she’s the one who’s being bullied following Pete’s accusations.

An important question being weighed in court is whether Cooper qualifies as “media” under Florida state law.

If so, Pete’s claims against Cooper could be dismissed by the judge.

The jury has now begun deliberation.

