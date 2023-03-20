FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Legendary drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard has spoken out for the first time since he was attacked earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale. The musician was assaulted by 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, while he was smoking a cigarette outside the Four Seasons on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Allen was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Allen, who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has since released a statement on social media expressing his gratitude for the support he has received from his fans. He also confirmed that his wife, Lauren, was not with him during the attack and that they are now together, working on recovering in a safe space.

The incident left Allen with a severe head injury, and Hartfield has been charged with battery. It is unclear what motivated the attack, and authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

Def Leppard was out on tour for their 40th anniversary, and this attack has not affected their scheduled performances. Fans have been sending well wishes to Allen and his family, and many are hoping for a speedy recovery.

As one of the most iconic drummers in rock history, Allen has been a driving force behind Def Leppard’s success for decades. He lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, but he has continued to perform with the band despite his disability.

