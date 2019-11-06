Deerfield Beach Dunkin’ is first in SoFlo with ‘next gen’ layout

Doughnuts and coffee go together like peanut butter and jelly, and a doughnut shop in South Florida you know well has a new look, and now, enough coffee options to keep you awake for days.

Dunkin’ is known for its yummy treats, but the shop is getting a makeover, and the Dunkin’ in Deerfield Beach is the first in SoFlo with the brand-new look.

Erica Roomy, Dunkin’: “What’s new here at Dunkin’ is our new next gen image. It’s a more modern, open layout.”

It’s bright and airy.

Erica Roomy: “So when you walk in, the bakery case is right there in front of you.”

The old look didn’t give you a good view of that perfect doughnut, but now, you can pick out exactly what you want.

Erica Roomy: “In our original layouts, our doughnuts were always featured in the bakery case behind the counter, but this new design actually brings them to the front of the counter.”

Since Dunkin’ is more than doughnuts, the next gen store will make caffeine fans very happy.

Erica Roomy: “One of our newest features of this location is our tap system, so all of our cold beverages are featured on tap.”

Think beer taps but these pour all types of cold caffeine goodness.

Erica Roomy: “You see the handles, it’s almost a feature point.”

And having the taps added to the options.

Erica Roomy: “Also, we are able to serve Nitro Cold Brew because of the new innovative tap system.”

Nitro Cold Brew isn’t the only new thing on the block.

Erica Roomy: “We have our Shakerato, our cold brew latte as well as our café au lait.”

And if you want a jolt of hot java…

Erica Roomy: “We have new espresso equipment. It freshly grounds the espresso beans.”

When it comes to the food, there is still a “hole” lot of awesomeness.

Jorge Alvizua, customer: “Everything is amazing. You can see everything, all the doughnuts, all the sandwiches.”

And at some stores, you can even special order personalized doughnuts. Deco doughnut anyone? Lynn wants one!

Erica Roomy: “It may look like a different Dunkin’. You can still get all of your favorite Dunkin’ menu items.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dunkin’ Deerfield Beach

1724 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

954-725-0705

www.dunkindonuts.com/en

