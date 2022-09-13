Fall fashion magazines are always a big deal. It’s a fashionista’s bible, at least for the season, but what happens when “Miami Fashion Spotlight” asks you to be on its cover? You geek out and get your glam on.

When it comes to fashionable people and places in the Magic City, “Miami Fashion Spotlight Magazine” knows its stuff.

So when the new publication known for covering local designers, events and the fashionably interesting asked me to be its fall covergirl, how could I resist?

Lisette Rondon-Diaz, Magazine Maven: “It’s going to be a special edition dedicated to women empowerment.”

Besides amazing dresses, shoes to die for and fancy accessories, the September edition focuses on empowering women in SoFlo.

We shot the cover at the Ritz Carlton South Beach. Dahhling, even Susie Q went along for the ride.

Lisette Rondon-Diaz: “She’s a very strong personality, at the same time she’s very noble, and she’s a fashion icon.”

Wait, is she talking about the dog or me?

The Fortune House Hotel Downtown Miami rolled out the black carpet for the magazine release party.

On hand — all — the women featured in the issue.

Beth Sobel, Fashion Guru: “I’ve seen the industry grow completely. I started Miami Fashion Week in 1999.”

The founder of Miami Fashion Week, Beth Sobel, was honored and stylist to the stars, Elysze Held, was too.

Elysze Held, Star Stylist: “The women that are being honored have been around in the industry, in the forefront for awhile and we still believe in fashion.”

Like Tammy Apostle, TA Couture, who was honored for ethical fashion. She designed my dress for the cover and the black carpet, by the way, and viola, my covergirl moment, simply magical.

To get a copy of “Miami Fashion Spotlight Magazine,” click here.

