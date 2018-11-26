Deco’s knockout host Lynn trains like in ‘Creed II’

The plot of “Creed II” is a lot like the real-life situation playing out at Deco Drive. In the movie, a beloved boxer is training to take down his rival. Here at Deco, it’s a beloved TV host training for a battle against her rival. In the spirit of the new movie, Lynn went to Title Boxing Club in Brickell to train, just like Adonis Creed.
Trainer 1: “Hey champ, what’s wrong with you? You out of it today? You need your belt, baby, let’s go.”
Lynn Martinez: “I’m just not into it. Chris gets to do all the fun stuff, all the physical fun stuff, and what do I get to do?”
*Montage of Chris Van Vliet from Keeping Up with Chris*
Lynn Martinez: “You know what I need? I need a training video.”
*Montage of Lynn training*
Trainer 1: “No pain, no pain. Keep going. Push.”
*Training montage continues*
Passerby 1: “Wow, guys. That’s Deco Drive’s Lynn Martinez.”
Passerby 2: “Mother of God.” *Pulls out cellphone to record*
*Lynn repeatedly hits trainer*
Trainer 2: “Lynn stop, stop stop!”
*Montage of Lynn running*
*Lynn holds up championship belt*
Lynn Martinez: “Van Vlieeeeeeeeeet!”
