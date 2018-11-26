Deco’s knockout host Lynn trains like in ‘Creed II’

The plot of “Creed II” is a lot like the real-life situation playing out at Deco Drive. In the movie, a beloved boxer is training to take down his rival. Here at Deco, it’s a beloved TV host training for a battle against her rival. In the spirit of the new movie, Lynn went to Title Boxing Club in Brickell to train, just like Adonis Creed.

Trainer 1: “Hey champ, what’s wrong with you? You out of it today? You need your belt, baby, let’s go.”

Lynn Martinez: “I’m just not into it. Chris gets to do all the fun stuff, all the physical fun stuff, and what do I get to do?”

*Montage of Chris Van Vliet from Keeping Up with Chris*

Lynn Martinez: “You know what I need? I need a training video.”

*Montage of Lynn training*

Trainer 1: “No pain, no pain. Keep going. Push.”

*Training montage continues*

Passerby 1: “Wow, guys. That’s Deco Drive’s Lynn Martinez.”

Passerby 2: “Mother of God.” *Pulls out cellphone to record*

*Lynn repeatedly hits trainer*

Trainer 2: “Lynn stop, stop stop!”

*Montage of Lynn running*

*Lynn holds up championship belt*

Lynn Martinez: “Van Vlieeeeeeeeeet!”

FOR MORE INFO:

TITLE Boxing Club

829 SW 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 452-9908

https://titleboxingclub.com/brickell-fl/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.