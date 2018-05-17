Deco’s Chris Van Vliet went indoor skydiving at iFly

Last week Chris was a merman, so we’re wondering what kind of crazy adventure he’s going to take us now for Keeping Up with Chris.

This week, we are flying! Flying without wings! But with a pretty cool looking flight suit. I headed to iFly Fort Lauderdale to go indoor skydiving.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’d ask you what people do here but we can just look behind us, and that’s not right. That’s not right, sir!”

Jim Braun, iFly Fort Lauderdale general manager: “That is definitely not a first time flyer.”

Ya think? The venue gives you all of the diving of skydiving without any of the sky.

Jim Braun: “Typically, we’re going to fly about three to six feet off the ground.”

IFly is South Florida’s first and only indoor skydiving facility — and they welcome anyone ages 3 and up to take flight.

Chris Van Vliet: “What do we call this? A tube?”

Jim Braun: “We call it a wind tunnel. It’s a 60-foot tall vertical wind tunnel. It’s actually 58.5 feet from the bottom up. It’s zero gravity literally just going in and flying like a superhero.”

Flights last for two minutes — and you get two flights for $80 bucks.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve been practicing some facial expressions for when I get inside, so tell me what you think of these.” *makes face*

Jim Braun: “That’s pretty good.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, what about this?” *makes face*

Jim Braun: “Not that one so much.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m scared in that one.”

Jim Braun: “You’re not going to be scared, it’s definitely fun.”

And let that fun begin!

I’m wondering — what should the song be? Should it be “Learn to Fly” by The Foo Fighters?

“I Believe I Can Fly?”

I want to get away, I want to fly away.

Now that we got that out of the way, it’s time to gear up!

Chris Van Vliet: “Ready to fly!

Chris Van Vliet: “What is the worst that could happen?”

Instructor: “The most common thing we’ve seen is a dislocated shoulder.”

That is not what you want to hear right before going in.

Chris Van Vliet: “Are you ready? I don’t know if I am though.”

It doesn’t matter, because here we go!

The biggest thing they tell you to do in here is relax, which is easier said than done when you’re being blasted by 120 mile an hour winds.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh man! Alright let me catch my breath here. Ah! I guess all I can really say is ‘Woo!'”

If you have an adventure that you think I should go on, email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

iFLY Fort Lauderdale

11690 W State Rd 84

Davie, FL 33325

(954) 280-4359

https://www.iflyworld.com/fort-lauderdale/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.