Deco’s Chris Van Vliet talks to the cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ at South Beach premiere

Chris is getting crazy on South Beach tonight — and he’s not even going clubbing! No, tonight the party is going down at the Regal South Beach for the SoFlo premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Hey guys. I’m hanging out here with the cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Ken Jeong, Nico Santos, Awkwafina. So we’re live on TV. Thank you for joining us.”

Ken Jeong: “Woah.”

Awkwafina: “Woah. Act natural, act natural.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Tell me what ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is all about.”

Awkwafina: “‘Crazy Rich Asians…'”

Nico Santos: “Is about crazy…”

Awkwafina: “Rich…”

Ken Jeong: “Asians!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh wow. OK, it’s that simple!”

Awkwafina (as Goh Peik Lin): “The Nick you’re dating is Nick Young.”

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “Yeah, you guys know them or something?”

Ken Jeong (as Goh Wye Mun): “Hells yeah. They’re just the biggest developers in all of Singapore.”

Awkwafina (as Goh Peik Lin): “Damn Rachel, it’s like the Asian ‘Bachelor.'”

Awkwafina: “It’s a love story about an Asian-American girl who is dating this guy and finds out he has an insanely rich family in Singapore and goes to join him for a wedding. Slowly, it all of a sudden unravels and that’s where all our goofy characters come up.”

Nico Santos: “She gets pushed into this world and hilarity and drama ensue. We kind of try to help her out.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So are these crazy, rich Asians or crazy-rich Asians?”

Nico Santos: “All of the above.”

Ken Jeong: “YES.”

(laughs)

Chris Van Vliet: “When you cut your first big check in Hollywood, what’s the first thing that you bought?”

Awkwafina: “A water boiler. A nice one.”

Nico Santos: “A Cartier watch.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Very nice. Almost like a water boiler.”

Ken Jeong: “I was really simple. I bought some stuff from H&M and, oh, G5 jet.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So you’re going in to see this. How many times have you seen it before?”

Awkwafina: “A lot. I’ve seen it a lot, but every time it gets better and better.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is in theaters on Aug. 15.

