Deco’s Chris Van Vliet takes on bubble soccer at Bubble Strike Miami

Shireen almost called in sick today because she has a fever … World Cup fever, baby! Soccer is big right now and at one place, it’s literally bigger than ever. Deco’s bubble boy Chris Van Vliet hit the pitch in this week’s Keeping Up with Chris.

Nothing is funnier than watching players dive during the World Cup. Someone hits their knee and they grab their head. Someone hits their elbow and they grab their foot. Well you don’t have to worry about any of that with bubble soccer — oh man, this was fun!

Chris Van Vliet: “This is full-contact soccer.”

Michael Camacho, co-owner: “Yeah, full-contact. We throw the ball in the middle, we blow the whistle and it’s full game, you know?”

Bubble Strike Miami puts a completely different spin on the game of soccer. The rules are the same as a normal soccer game, except…

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like people are more focused on running into each other than actually playing soccer.”

Michael Camacho: “The hardest part about refereeing and controlling the game is getting everyone to play soccer and not just hit each other because that’s usually what happens.”

Bubble Strike costs $30 per person per hour — but enough talking about it, let’s do it!

Michael Camacho: “Put your arms through there, just like that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And we’re all ready ready to go. Look at this!”

Now that we look the part, it’s time to take this thing for a test drive by running full-speed into each other!

Don’t worry, it only looks like it hurts. In fact, let’s do it again.

You can see why Bubble Strike is so popular for corporate functions. I mean, can you imagine sending your boss flying like this?

Bubble Strike comes to you, which means you can set up a game wherever and whenever you want. Like right here!

While the soccer is fun — and a great workout — let’s get back to the best part about wearing these bubbles!

FOR MORE INFO:

Bubble Strike Miami

1861 NW S River Dr #2410

Miami, FL 33125

(407) 922-8155

http://bubblestrikemiami.com/

