Deco’s Chris Van Vliet catches some air at trapeze school

Have you noticed that Chris’ stories often involve him being as far off the ground as possible? It’s happening again, and he’s really flipping out over this week’s assignment.

You know, the bar just keeps getting raised with these. Last week I rode the tallest swing ride in the world. Before that, I was hang gliding a mile above the earth. So they figured if Chris isn’t afraid of heights, he might as well do some flips up there, right? Why not try trapeze school?!

At Museum Park in Downtown Miami, the Flying Trapeze School takes people to new heights.

Marc Gaffney, instructor: “We teach people to fly through the air.”

They don’t just fly through the air, they fly through air with the greatest of ease!

Chris Van Vliet: “What kind of skills do I need since I’ve never done this before?”

Marc Gaffney: “Flying is all about timing and it’s everything. It’s a rush, it’s a personal challenge, it’s a way to conquer a fear.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Woah! I’m going to do that?”

A two-hour class is $70 per person and while it might look hard, anyone can do it!

Marc Gaffney: “We teach people from all walks of life. Our youngest has been 6 and our oldest has been 81.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I fit in between that age range, so I feel good.”

I also feel good knowing there’s a net — and that I’ll be wearing a harness in case I fall.

We chalk up the hands and head up!

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s pretty high up here. Take a look down. Mmhmm.”

*Chris pushes off, then drops down*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhh I’m hanging!”

*Falls off*

Chris Van Vliet: “All right! I survived the first one!”

If you can’t tell — I’m a little excited. And I head right back up to learn more!

Marc Gaffney: “Legs up. Hook your knees. Hands off.”

The next go around, I learn a backflip!

Now it’s time for the grand finale…

Marc Gaffney: “That is to go up to that trapeze and get caught by our catcher Mr. Miguel, so that’s what we’re going to do now.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh OK.”

Marc Gaffney: “You ready?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah!”

I figure whether we do succeed or not, I’ve already accomplished way more today than I ever thought was possible.

Deep breath and here we go!

Chris Van Vliet: “Ahhhh! I can’t believe it!”

OK, you guys know South Florida — if you have something unique you’d like to see me try, email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

I have to say that was probably the most accomplished I have ever felt after one of these stories. I mean, it’s one thing to hang glide, but your instructor there is doing all the work. Here, you actually had to learn it and do it.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Flying Trapeze School at Museum Park

1075 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 239-8775

http://theflyingtrapeze.net

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.