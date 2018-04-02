Deco’s Chris and Lynn go head-to-head at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum

This Sunday is WrestleMania 34. Shireen knows Lynn has had it marked on her calendar for months now. And she figured this would be as good a time as ever to send our resident pro wrestling fan to learn a thing or two in the ring. Deco’s studly superstar, Chris Van Vliet, is here to tell us all about it.

This is like Christmas for us wrestling fans!

And while yes, Lynn, I did check out a Dania Beach wrestling school run by a former WWE star, let’s not pretend like I didn’t have company from a certain “iconic” Deco Drive host.

Chris Van Vliet: “Tell me exactly where we are right now.”

David Heath, former WWE wrestler: “We are in Dania, Florida at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What would you say are the real basics to being a professional wrestler?”

David Heath: “You really gotta be a student of the game. Hours and hours of watching wrestling, hours and hours of wrestling time.”

David Heath: “I wrestled as Gangrel in the WWF. I was part of a faction called The Brood.”

Lynn Martinez: “What do you think I can do with Chris today? He’s like the wrestling god, but I wanna kick his butt.”

David Heath: “Then just kick his butt. I’m gonna show you a few things to kick his butt, if you want.”

Lynn Martinez: “You guys have little nicknames, or, I’m sorry, names, or personas … so tell me about that.”

David Heath: “Everybody has characters, character-driven things. It’s usually your alter-personality.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Shh! You hear that? That’s the sound of absolutely no one caring that The Icon thinks she can beat Chris Sharp. At the end of the day, it’s gonna be one, two, three.”

Lynn Martinez: “Chris Sharp talks a good game — talks, talks, talks. Let’s see if he can meet me in the ring and beat The Icon!”

Ring announcer: “Oh, it is on! The match is set, but first, here’s a look at the Deco Drive taaaaaaale of the tape!”

Ring announcer: “Introducing first … Chris Sharp!”

Ring announcer: “And his opponent … Lynn “The Icon” Martinez!”

Lynn Martinez: “The Icon is here.”

{Yes, Lynn kicked Chris’ butt, finishing off with a brutal body slam.)

Training at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum costs $2,500, and typically it takes between six months to a year to be trained to work your first match.

