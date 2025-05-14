It seems getting to the “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” London prmeire turned out to be a mission itself.

Alex Miranda got sidetracked in Morocco on Monday, but that’s OK. One day later, he sent us an update on how his mission to :Mission: Impossible” is going.

I have actually just wrapped the interviews with the cast of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which was so amazing! This movie was so good. I literally had tears coming down my face at the end of it.

But I do have one free evening in London now, after my whole surprise time in Morocco earlier this week. But I have started my pub crawls, so we’re starting with this beer at The Northumberland Arms pub here, and we’ll see where this night ends up.

But in the meantime, I’ll see ya.

