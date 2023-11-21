There is a holiday between Christmas and Halloween in case you forgot. It’s called Thanksgiving.

My appetite never forgets and neither do all the talented family cooks out there in SoFlo. Deco’s Alex Miranda is not one of them.

Alex?

Let’s be honest, the one thing we all care about is mashed potatoes. So this year, I whipped up something cheesy for you. And for once, I actually mean, you know, Parmesan.

Happy turkey day.

Alex Miranda: Is there cheese on my face? Haha.”

On the menu at the Miranda family house this year. Yeah, family house, not my house, because my kitchen is way too small.

Some baked mashed potatoes with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs recipe. I don’t know. I got it from the Food Network website. Thank you, Giada De Laurentiis.

Alex Miranda: “Prep time 20 minutes, and cook time 35 minutes. Pop quiz: How long is that all together? Alright. Step one: Easy enough. Set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and don’t burn the house down.”

Step two: Peel four pounds of russet potatoes.

Alex Miranda: “Which peeler do we think is better? Probably the bigger one, right?”

I mean, unless you’ve got the motion right.

Alex Miranda: “You know, when you just kinda.”

One full eternity later…

Alex Miranda: “Did you ever notice that a pot can be a mirror if you look closely enough?”

Dump the potatoes in boiling water.

Then wait for about 20 minutes.

Alex Miranda: “What is the meaning of life anyway? I mean, what are we really doing here? And were Jada and Will really broken up, or did she cheat on him? Why does Britney like knives so much? Oh, my God, the potatoes.”

I wouldn’t call this tender yet.

Alex Miranda: “This feels like bricks.”

Maybe Britney was onto something.

Better.

Alex Miranda: “Needs butter.”

Mix in melted butter, milk, cheese, and salt. Now, grinding this pepper in reminds me of…

Alex Miranda: “This extraordinary Italian restaurant. It’s called Olive Garden.”

I could only dream. Transfer the potatoes to a butter-coated baking pan. Then throw on the breadcrumbs and even more cheese.

Alex Miranda: “Alright, y’all, here we go. This is where the magic happens.”

For 20 minutes, no less.

Alex Miranda: “Ta-ta-ta-da.”

Turns out it needed five more minutes of magic.

Alex Miranda: “Does the breading look finished?”

But the aroma? 10 out of 10.

Alex Miranda: “I wish you could smell it. Try.”

Just please don’t taste it.

Alex Miranda: “I’m satisfied. Tastes great. Tastes alright. And we should all be so thankful for the food that we have in front of us. I’m so thankful for my family, for my friends, for Lynn and Shireen, for my health, and for all of you who watch Deco drive every day, sometimes. Whatever. We love you for it. Happy Thanksgiving or happy s… No.”

Sanksgiving. It was my spanglish joke. Before the timer ruined it.

