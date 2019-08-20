Deco talks with Miami native, rising singer-songwriter Teenear

A lot of young women have dreams of making it in the music business. Only a few have the talent and drive to make those dreams a reality. A Miami native is well on her way to busting it big time. Deco’s very own music man, Chris Van Vliet, has all the deets.

At 15 years old, I was working in the fish department of a pet store in Canada scooping dead fish.

You know what Teenear was doing? Knocking people out with her musical talents.

We talked with the local star, who continues to impress.

Teenear (singing): “Wanna play, wanna play, wanna play around like I don’t know what I want from you.”

Miami native Teenear is a singer-songwriter who’s feeling pretty good these days.

Teenear: “I’m in a place where I’m really happy with a lot of the stuff I’ve been creating. It’s been representing who I am and who I’m trying to become.”

We caught up with her at her label, Slip-N-Slide Records, here in town.

She’d rather not say her age, but Teenear is open about where she’s at personally and professionally.

Teenear: “I’m figuring myself out as an artist and as a young girl.”

Teenear first came to the attention of the music world at age 15 with a cover of Rihanna’s song, “Stay.”

Teenear (singing Rihanna’s “Stay): “Round, and around, and around, and around we go. Now, tell me now, tell me now, tell me now, you know.”

Here’s the thing: As good as that performance is, she wasn’t sure she wanted a career in music.

Teenear: “That was a moment for me where I really didn’t know if this was 100% what I wanted to do yet. That was me stepping out and just, like, saying ‘OK, let me try this for the first time and see what feedback I get.'”

Needless to say, the reaction was over the moon and Teenear was on her way.

These days, she’s totally involved in the songwriting process.

Teenear: “A lot of the stuff I do is, like, co-written, and I do a lot of collaboration, especially with producers down here.”

Her latest single, “I Like It,” came to life exactly that way.

Teenear (singing “I Like It”): “Give me all the love, baby. I like it. I like it.”

Teenear: “Just immediately from hearing the beat and the words and the hook, I just felt completely connected to that song, and I was, like, ‘Let’s finish this right now.'”

Teenear says expressing her feelings helps her grow as as an artist and a young woman.

She’s confident her work will touch others as well.

Teenear: “You have to be connected to the stuff you sing, and I feel like when I’m connected to it, I feel like other people will connect to it and relate, especially kids around my age and young adults.”

So Teenear’s first songwriting inspiration came from everyone’s favorite Canadian Justin Beiber.

Back in the day, the Biebs had an online contest where you could write lyrics to what he posted. Teenear took a shot. She didn’t win, but she fell in love with writing lyrics so much, that a new songwriter was born.

FOR MORE INFO:

Teenear

teenear.com/

Slip-N-Slide Records

www.slipnsliderecords.net/

