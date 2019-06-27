Deco talks with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors before movie is re-released

In Hollywood, nothing’s ever final. I mean “Avengers: Endgame” is already being re-released into theaters. Not that we’re complaining! We chatted with the directors today about the movie and a fascinating fan theory.

Josh Brolin (as Thanos): “Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

And back to theaters!

Marvel is re-releasing “Avengers: Endgame” this weekend with bonus footage and a sneak peek of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker / Spider-Man): “I’m just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Whether this is the first time you’re seeing it or the 15th, “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo say: Prepare to feel a lot of feels.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Joe Russo: “There’s a sense of closure for you on this. This is the final chapter. We would hope that when they go in the theater and they see this, that they feel the emotion and the groundswell of 10 years of storytelling.”

Fans have been in a frenzy after adding up the runtime for all 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and discovering they equal 3,000 minutes. As in:

Lexi Rabe (as Morgan Stark): “I love you 3,000.”

The line Tony Stark and his daughter say to each other!

The guys told Deco the fan theory is just a coincidence, although you can choose whether you wanna believe them or not.

Joe Russo: “We’ve been planning that since ‘Winter Soldier.’ *laughs* No, I mean that is absolutely coincidental. We’re not that smart.”

The Avengers have a couple of cast members who are notorious for dropping spoilers.

We’re looking at you, Hulk and Spidey…

Mark Ruffalo: “Wait until you see this next one. Half … everybody dies!”

Don Cheadle: “Dude!”

Jimmy Kimmel: “I don’t even know how to react to what Tom just said there. I really don’t.”

Tom Holland: “What did I say?”

Jimmy Kimmel: “You said Spider-Man’s in space.”

Tom Holland: “Oh right, yeah, that thing! It’s really awesome!”

Who can we expect to spoil the bonus footage?

Joe Russo: “Holland’s out on the press circuit right now promoting ‘Spider-Man,’ so it’s gotta be Holland.”

Anthony Russo: “He’s very vulnerable right now.”

And hey, keep in mind, if you buy a ticket to see “Endgame” again, you might help it pass “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all-time!

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow): “This is gonna work, Steve.”

Chris Evans (as Steve Rogers / Captain America): “I know it is because I don’t know what I’m gonna do if it doesn’t.”

“Avengers: Endgame” re-releases into theaters this weekend.

