Deco talks to stars of newest romantic drama ‘Chemical Hearts’

High school movies make the teen scene look like a sex and party parade, but now it’s about trauma and love and science! Deco’s love scientist Alex Miranda talked with the stars of “Chemical Hearts.”

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams are messing with each other’s dopamine in the new romantic drama, and it’s so romantic how their neurotransmitters are carrying sweet little signals between their neurons!

Well, at least in the movie, but what about in real life?

For most of us, the teenage years were high drama.

Austin Abrams (as Henry Page): “Your brain is flush with chemicals that can turn your life into a story of epic proportions, and yet, by the start of my senior year, nothing interesting had ever happened to me.”

That is until, well, Lili Reinhart.

Austin Abrams (as Henry Page): “You look, um…”

Lili Reinhart (as Grace Town): “Thotty?”

Austin Abrams (as Henry Page): “I was gonna say hot.”

But hold on!

Lili Reinhart: “I’m very tired of teenage movies portraying teenagers as only caring about sex and parties.”

“Chemical Hearts,” which you can now stream on Amazon Prime, isn’t just another superficial teen flick, OK?

Lili Reinhart (as Grace Town): “Nine months ago, a car swerved coming around a bend and flipped.”

Lili plays Grace Town, a high school student who’s recovering from a traumatic event, when, through the newspaper, she meets Henry Page, played by Austin Abrams.

Alex Miranda: “One thing that I really connected with this character is the idea of processing heartbreak in a really unhealthy way.”

Lili Reinhart: “As I’ve gotten older, I realize the importance of allowing yourself the opportunity to feel and grieve and heal and feel all the bad things that you don’t want to feel, how necessary it is to actually feel them in order to get better.”

But, much like his character at the beginning of the romantic drama, it sounds like Austin, who grew up in Florida, wasn’t feeling all the feels back in his high school days.

Austin Abrams: “He’s at the point of his life where he’s like really craving love.”

Alex Miranda: “What was high school like for you? We know you’re a Sarasota boy.”

Austin Abrams: “I mean, I would compare it to, like, almost any American high school experience. Like, I don’t feel like it differed too extremely.”

But, as far as the other key crossover here between Henry and Austin…

Alex Miranda: “He was craving love in his life. Are you craving love in your life?”

Austin Abrams: “Oh, geez. Oh, geez. I would say, yes, Henry is.”

You can stream “Chemical Hearts” on Amazon Prime now.

